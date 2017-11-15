Reinventing seaside living

After years of experience creating leisure communities, resort-inspired condos and luxury home communities, Landco is reinventing seaside splendor through another premier development in Playa Calatagan, Batangas.

Crusoe, Landco’s newest beach resort venture, features 13 stand-alone beachside cabins accommodations. Each room has a bedroom, living room, toilet and bath, kitchenette and a porch terrace.

Crusoe’s overall design aesthetic was inspired by the novel ‘Robinson Crusoe’ wherein the units are interpretations of Robinson Crusoe’s home, giving it a rustic chic look. The color contrasts and structured pieces in Crusoe were meant to give the units that added flair—in effect affording it with a modern contemporary look.

Crusoe is also a stone’s throw away from The Boardwalk, a 400-meter long promenade that features 19 cabanas, a regatta walkway, support service amenities which include outdoor showers, lifeguard towers and restaurants like The Sands, a Filipino-themed seaside restaurant featuring freshly-prepared cuisines that can be enjoyed along the beach of Calatagan; The Swing Bar, an iconic statement piece surrounded by swings as its seats that serves cocktails and hard drinks; and The ConBar, a beer shack that serves local and international labels.

Other nearby attractions include Aquaria Water Park, a one-hectare water park that features five cove pools, a kiddie pool and a giant three-level-high pool slide; Playa Calatagan Village, Landco’s master planned exclusive seaside residential community; and the Playa Calatagan Beach Club, a private oasis that can be enjoyed exclusively by the property owners of Playa Calatagan Village.

Pioneering landscapes

Landco’s vision of “pioneering landscapes” is now realized through their Seaside Developments called Landco Shores, Inland Developments named Landco Parks and Mountain Developments named Landco Peaks.

The seaside development located in Laiya, San Juan, Batangas is esteemed for its white sand beach and blue waters and the beauty also lies in Landco’s Playa Calatagan in Calatagan, Batangas, and Playa Azalea in Samal Island, Davao.

Landco is expected to see significant growth in the next few years cementing its position as the notable leisure developer in the Philippines. Landco’s inland developments, Landco Parks are also gaining attractions with WoodGrove Park in San Fernando, Pampanga, Waterwood Park in Baliuag, Bulacan, Montelago Nature Estates in San Pablo, Laguna, The Courtyard at Lakewood Golf Estates in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija, the Woodridge Garden Village in Zamboanga City and the historic Hacienda Escudero in Tiaong, Quezon.

For more information, visit www.landco.ph, email info@landco.ph or call us at (+632) 836-5000 / (+63918) 836-5000.