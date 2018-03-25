‘Rekindle religious fervor, cherish time-honored traditions’

As the nation enters Holy Week, President Rodrigo Duterte is calling on Filipinos to harness their religious faith and be more inspired to help, especially those who are in need.

In his Lenten message, the President called on Filipinos to let the Catholic virtues serve as their inspiration this Lent season.

Holy Week is a liturgical high point among Christians, as it marks the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Christ.

“This is a time to revitalize our faith and renew our relationship with God and our fellowmen. As we put our hands together in prayer, may we use this as an opportune time to rekindle our religious fervor and cherish our time-honored traditions as a pious people,” Duterte said.

“As we reflect on the Catholic values and embody selflessness, compassion and love instilled in us through the years, let us remember to always help and uplift the downtrodden because it is only through charitable actions that we can make God’s presence visible among us,” he added.

Duterte also urged Filipinos to be more united in prayer as his administration strives to continue its work of building “a truly equitable and inclusive nation.”

“Let us take a moment to pause in the spirit of contemplation and work and unite as one people to build a truly equitable and inclusive nation where everyone can enjoy a decent and comfortable life,” he said.

“I wish our countrymen a deeply meaningful and solemn observance of the Holy Week,” the President added.

In a separate statement, Malacañang called for the public’s cooperation in government’s preparations for the upcoming Holy Week exodus.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said there was “no specific threat but we will not put our guard down.”