Your relationship goals in 2017: How feng shui can help

SINGLE, taken, or in the dark? How would you define your current relationship status? How would you want it tagged in 2017, the Year of the Fire Rooster?

If your affairs of the heart could use some excitement, you need not look farther than your immediate environment, according to a feng shui expert.

“Believe it or not, feng shui, which is the Chinese art of arranging one’s surroundings to create harmony, is not only useful in creating wealth and overall prosperity,” Marites Allen, international feng shui master, says. “It also has powerful applications in attracting love and romance into our lives.”

The go-to consultant of many local business and media personalities, Allen says feng shui can help us tap into the loving energies of the year. But first, you need to locate where those energies are and, knowing that, you need to have the smarts to make those energies work in your favor.

In the recently concluded Annual Feng Shui Convention for the Year of the Fire Rooster, she revealed that based on the Flying Stars Formula of feng shui, the four inauspicious stars or energies have flown to the West, Northwest, South, and Southwest, bringing negative indications for quarrels, illness, misfortune, and robbery or loss. These sectors need to have protective cures or amulets to control possible afflictions.

The auspicious energies, on the other hand, have flown to the Center, Northeast, North, East, and Southeast sectors, bringing rosy prospects for wealth, prosperity, future expansion, and of course, love and romance. Activate the Northeast, if you are looking for love or need to enhance your current relationship.

“Since the Northeast is the governing sector of the Ox and the Tiger, these two animal signs will have favorable romance luck for 2017,” Allen explains. “Romance luck comes with great possibilities for travel, further education, marriage, and starting a family. Roosters have strong and auspicious Marriage Luck this year. The Year of the Rooster also brings Peach Blossom Luck to those born in the year or day of the Rat, Dragon, and Monkey.”

Activate Peach Blossom Luck

Peach Blossom Luck is a popular feng shui formula for those who are looking for a life partner or wanting to keep the passion in existing relationships. To activate this romance luck, you need to know your Peach Blossom animal and display that animal sign symbol in a specific direction.

If your animal sign is Rat, Monkey, or Dragon, display an image of your Peach Blossom animal, the Rooster, in the West. If you are a Rabbit, Boar, or Sheep, display the Rat symbol in the North. If you were born in the year of the Snake, Rooster, or Ox, place a Horse symbol in the South. Those born in the year of the Tiger, Horse, or Dog should display the Rabbit symbol in the East.

Know love direction

Knowing your love direction gives you added advantage. If you are out on a date with someone you like, you increase your chances of going further in your relationship if you face your love direction.You can also use this direction as your head-pointing orientation when you sleep. To find out your love direction, you have to know your kua number or personal success number.

This is a little complicated to determine, but there are available resources online to help you figure out what your kua number is based on your year of birth (try http://www.astrologycircle.com/kua-number-calculator/result.php).

See below the corresponding love direction for your kua number:

1, South

2, Northwest

3, Southeast

4, East

5, Northwest for males and West for females

6, Southwest

7, Northeast

8, West

9, North

Love luck enhancers, then and now

Traditional feng shui wisdom suggests that singles looking for suitable partners may display peony flowers in the living room to enhance their chances of finding their match. A pair of mandarin ducks, the double happiness symbol, and mystic knot are some popular energizers to ensure a continuous flow of loving energies for couples.

“But feng shui is not a static practice. It has evolved through the years to include some modern interpretations,” Allen says. Through Frigga Charmed Life, Allen’s unique line of auspicious fashion and accessories, she has introduced chic designs for men and women that incorporate those love symbols to help those who want to have fulfilling relationships.

Frigga has even added a Home collection where bespoke and limited-edition home accessories can be found.

“The annual pahtchee or destiny chart lacks the essential Earth element, so we all need to supply and activate that missing element to balance the energies. Thus, for those who need more luck in the love and romance area, we have come up with Earth-element inspired cures and enhancers such as the Heart Crystal, the Crystal Swan, and amethyst geode. Those who are fond of writing love notes will find Frigga’s auspicious note cards very helpful.”

Allen also stresses the importance of getting authentic and high-quality love enhancers from reliable sources to ensure that one gets the most benefits from their energies. “We, at Frigga Charmed Life, work with only reputable manufacturers all over Asia to ensure the top quality of our products. Frigga fabric designers from London also follow feng shui concepts.”

So, how will you fare romantically in 2017? Here are the general love prospects for the 12 Chinese zodiac signs.



RAT ((1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Because the Rat enjoys Peach Blossom Luck in 2017, it will be good for this animal sign to be socially active and attend happy celebrations, such as birthdays and weddings. It will be better still if they plan their own 2017 wedding.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Infinity mantra bangle, Men’s mantra wallet

OX (1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

Love and intimate relationship will flourish for the Ox. No need to worry about third parties who could cause trouble. This will be an exciting year to meet a new partner. Those who are in current relationships may just be a step away from marriage luck. Pregnancy for those who are married can follow through as well.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Lucky amulet bracelet, Ruyi belt for men

TIGER (1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

There are strong possibilities for love and romance for the Tiger despite some challenges in other life aspects. Good opportunities for travel will help them gain new insights in dealing with difficulties during the year.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Mystic knot earrings, Men’s shirt with wulou print

RABBIT (1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Unmarried Rabbits will find great luck with the opposite sex. The possibility of finding the right person in the workplace or a social event is very high. A Rabbit wedding in 2017 is an ideal way to deflect the negative energies that may afflict this animal sign. Avoid discussing work matters at home that may rankle your partner and cause a breakup.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Infinity ring, Kegdok amulet

DRAGON (1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Family and married life will run smoothly, especially because the Dragon enjoys good fortune and improved wealth luck. For the single Dragon, the opportunity to stand out in the crowd could lead to finding that one true love. Others may choose to get married.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Apple with drop beads, Ruyi pin

SNAKE (1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

The Snake could perhaps be the luckiest animal sign where love is concerned. Snakes will enjoy the admiration of the opposite sex, which means good news for the single and unattached ones. There will be plenty of opportunities for them to meet their romantic match, although they will not be in any rush to take things to a higher level.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Victory success pendant, Double 8 earrings

HORSE (1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Conflict in the love horizon for this sign. Marriage or committed relationship of the Horse-born will face some challenges that could lead to a major crisis. Honesty and healthy communication can help keep your relationship working. Married Horses are warned against getting tempted into an extramarital affair.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Frigga protection fashion, ultimate mantra ring

SHEEP (1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)

Casual meetings in social events and parties could lead to something deeper. For the attached Sheep, this could mean trouble. Keep a safe distance and be cautious lest your flirtatious moves be misinterpreted and hurt people who matter the most. Single Sheep will fare well in the romance department.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Sheep shawl, Men’s mantra wallet with 8 auspicious symbols

MONKEY (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)

Expect harmony and positivity in your relationship. An active social life could lead to an exciting romance. Single Monkeys can look forward to nurturing a relationship with someone they have just met or a long-time acquaintance. Improved intimacy for those in existing relationship. Marriage plans and pregnancy are highly possible.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Affirmation scarf, Allies and friends bracelet

ROOSTER (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)

Any plans to tie the knot are better postponed to another year, to avoid conflict with the inauspicious energies of 2017. No problem for Single Roosters, however, in meeting some exciting love prospects. This is the best time to develop lasting relationships.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Red apple necklace, Frigga protection fashion

DOG (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)

Developing interest in someone from the opposite sex and the opportunity to meet new people will come naturally to the Dog-born. Married female Dogs should be extra careful lest they send mixed signals and cause confusion to men who show special interest in them.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Frigga Piyao necklace, Men’s polo shirt with wulou print

BOAR (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)

Although there are possibilities for meeting interes ting people, Boars will have a difficult time finding their romantic match. They may find the other party too old, already married, or with mismatched personality.

Suggested Cures/Enhancers: Astrology earrings (Boar), Travel wallet with mantra protection.