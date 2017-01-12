Relative guilty of Chinese-Australian family hammer murder

SYDNEY: A former surgeon was found guilty of murdering five members of a Chinese-Australian family, including two children here. Robert Xie, 53, was charged with killing his Chinese-born brother-in-law Norman Lin, Lin’s wife Lily, their sons Henry, 12, and Terry, 9, and Lily’s sister Irene. Their bodies were found in their northwestern Sydney home in July 2009. The long-running case saw Xie—an ear, nose and throat surgeon in China before moving to Australia in 2002—face four murder trials. Two were aborted, one ended in a hung jury and the most recent retrial lasted six months.Xie was found guilty by the majority of a New South Wales Supreme Court jury, and will be sentenced on February 10, a court official told AFP.

AFP