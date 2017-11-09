Bottega Veneta Cruise 2018 Collection

Bottega Veneta presents a collection featuring bold, uplifting colors, intricate details and breathtaking botanical prints. The results are women’s and men’s looks that personify a relaxed elegance. The women’s palette is led by burnt oranges, deep reds and pinks, dark navy and moss, burgundy and espresso, which blend in a most unusual and surprising way. The men’s palette dips more into neutral territory but even the subdued pieces receive their own vivid punch, whether it’s a red cardigan or bag, or even a cobalt blue knapsack.

Bottega Veneta is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is available at Greenbelt 4 and Shangri-La Plaza East Wing. Follow @ssilifeph on Instagram.