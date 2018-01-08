Release of ex-Palawan mayor denounced

ANTI-crime advocates condemned on Monday the decision of the Court of Appeals upholding the release from jail of former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes, the alleged mastermind in the killing of broadcaster Gerry Ortega in 2011.

Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) Chairman Dante Jimenez said the appellate court ruled in favor of Reyes despite enormous evidence and testimonies that supported the allegation that Reyes was responsible for Ortega’s death.

“We are very disappointed with the decision. But we also know that the decision is not yet final and that the Ortega family could still bring the case to the Supreme Court,” Jimenez said.

The CA special division voted 3-2 to dismiss the murder complaint filed against Reyes and ordered the lower court to stop hearing the case.

Reyes was released on January 5.

Ortega, who was also an environmentalist and a civic leader, was gunned down by a hired gunman on January 24, 2011 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Prior to his death, Ortega has been critical of the former Palawan governor and other local officials of the province because of the alleged use of Malampaya funds.

Reyes, his brother, former Coron Mayor Mario Reyes, and other individuals were charged with murder.

Reyes and his brother went into hiding in 2012.

The Reyes brothers were arrested in Phuket, Thailand in October 2015.

The CA, in its ruling said the Regional Trial Court in Palawan has no basis to continue with the trial and should stop the hearing of the case.

“Why would the CA stop a lower court from hearing the case? They ruled in favor of Reyes when other suspects in the case have been convicted,” Jimenez said.

Appeal

The VACC found an ally in the Palace, which vowed that the Duterte administration will leave no stone unturned in appealing the appellate court’s decision.

“The President remains the chief implementor of the laws. The case was filed by the Executive department, and we have gotten the decision of the Regional Trial Court that there is a strong evidence of guilt against Joel Reyes, prompting the court to deny his petition for bail. As such, we will exercise all legal options to reverse this decision of the CA,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said.

“The government will exhaust all remedies, including filing a motion for reconsideration. I will meet with Solicitor General [Jose] Calida and Justice Secretary [Vitaliano] Aguirre this week to address this case,” he added.

Roque, who served as legal counsel in the Ortega case prior to his election to congress as Kabayan party-list representative in June 2016, said President Rodrigo Duterte authorized him to express his comments assailing the CA ruling that cleared Reyes.

He said the Supreme Court already issued a ruling that the RTC should determine if there was probable cause so it would be absurd for the CA to issue a contrary decision.

“The presentation of evidence by the prosecution and the defense were already done before I was elected to Congress. It is not true that this case [vs. Governor Reyes] is a miracle. It is a travesty of justice. The petition [lodged before the CA]is on whether there is probable cause to charge Governor Reyes. The Supreme Court already ruled on that,” Roque said, referring to the ruling penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

“The decision of the lower court said that the evidence of guilt was strong against former Governor Reyes, that is why I find it alarming that the CA decision overruled a Supreme Court decision, [and that the CA]assumed the judgment of the lower court which had the opportunity to see the physical evidence, see and probe the demeanor of the witnesses,” he added.

with LLANESCA T. PANTI