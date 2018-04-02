Release of 105 containers above-board – port operator

PORT operator Asian Terminals Inc. has maintained that its release of 105 “alerted” container vans was above-board and in accordance with existing Customs procedures, contrary to an earlier claim by Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Isidro Lapeña that it was illegally released in connivance with some ATI personnel.

It explained that it released the containers after the BoC issued a release instruction through the On-Line Release System (OLRS), part of the bureau’s e2m Alert System, over which the ATI does not have any control.

“Release through the OLRS means that all duties and taxes have been paid and that there are no holds on the container. Pursuant to CMO 35-2015, once an OLRS release has been issued, a shipment can only be held through Special Stop placed by the Commissioner, which was not issued,” the ATI said in a statement sent to The Manila Times.

“The tagging and untagging of cargoes in the terminal’s system were pursuant to instructions from the BoC and are based on documentations issued by the bureau. In light of the BoC’s e2m Alert System and the Special Stop access of the Commissioner, this process only serves as an internal measure and is an assistance to the BoC in enforcing its control over cargoes,” it added.

According to the ATI, the tagging/untagging process does not in any way subjugate the electronic alerts and special stop that must and should be put in place by the BoC.

It denied that any of its employees was responsible for the lifting of any alert order on cargoes.

Last week, Lapeña ordered the investigation of five Customs officials and the ATI for alleged connivance in the illegal release of 105 container vans despite a pending alert order.

One of the Customs officials being investigated, Formal Entry Division (FED) chief Meliton Pascual, said he cannot overrule by a mere memorandum the alert order issued by Lapena, who has the sole authority to lift the alert order on the subject container vans.

“Who am I to overrule the alert order of the Commissioner?” Pascual told The Times in a phone interview, saying “my signature in that memorandum which the ATI used as basis for the release of the container vans was forged.”

“I am open to an investigation to protect my honor and integrity. I was in Japan for an official mission when the incident happened,” Pascual added even he called on Lapeña and the National Bureau of Investigation to focus on the forgery issue.

Pursuant to Customs Memorandum Order (CMO) 35-2015, Section 3.8, there are only four instances where a manual alert can be issued: 1. The e2m Customs system is “not” accessible; 2. For unmanifested cargoes/shipments; 3. For entries processed under Informal Entry; and 4. For export cargoes.

In the instant case of the shipments illegally withdrawn, all 22 import entries with a total of 105 containers, the Office of the Commissioner issued 22 manual alert orders.

A Customs source who spoke on condition of anonymity said it is but impossible that in all these instances, the e2m system is not accessible.

“Worse, in the same CMO, it presupposes that the Commissioner has the power to issue a ‘Special Stop’ which could have at least prevented the illegal withdrawal, but to no avail. No Special Stops were triggered in all 22 manual alert orders issued by the Office of the Commissioner,” a source added.

“In fact, had the alerting office at least checked or verified, which should have been done, whether the subject alerted shipments were already tagged in the OLRS a “special stop should have been issued,” he said.

The source pointed out that the issuance of manual alerts is restricted, if not avoided, to prevent abuse and maintain the integrity of the alerting power of the BoC, thus CMO 35-2015 was crafted for that purpose along with some provisions in the Customs Modernization Tariff Act.

Acording to the source, the FED-Port of Manila should instead be commended beause if it was not for their effort, the illegal release of the 105 container vans could not have been discovered.

Lapeña earlier said he does not buy the alibi of the ATI that they gave clearance for the release of the controversial cargoes because they were “not flagged in its system,” adding that the port operator should have looked for the lift order from the office of the Customs commissioner.

“What was done by the ATI in this particular case was a violation of procedure that is in place. A lifting order signed by me is a basic requirement before the release of container vans,” Lapeña said.

“The BoC can recommend the suspension of accreditation of the ATI, just like what [President Rodrigo Duterte] did to Miascor, NAIA’s [Ninoy Aquino International Airport] aviation service provider,” he added.