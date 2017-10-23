Release ride-hailing guides before Dec, LTFRB urged

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) should release before the year ends the revised guidelines governing the operation of TNVS (transport network vehicle services) such as Uber and Grab.

This appeal was made on Monday by Sen. Grace Poe after she received a letter dated September 29 from LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd explaining the delay in releasing the revised TNVS guidelines.

“In the interest of public service, the LTFRB should release the guidelines before the end of the year, preferably before the holiday rush,” according to Poe, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Services.

“To delay the release of those guidelines will affect, not just the daily commute of those who rely on TNVS, but also those who rely on it for a living,” she said.

Delgra said during the agency’s consultations with stakeholders, “It became clear that there were more issues than just accountability, fare surging and vehicle specifications initially brought forth that needed to be comprehensively discussed and addressed.”

“From the consultative meetings with TNCs [transport network companies], the issues pertaining to insurance, fleet management, minimum hours of operation, a common supply base for TNVS and trade dress, among others, surfaced,” he added.

Delgra said additional issues were also raised by the TNVS community such as financial assistance, booking fees of TNCs, “dual citizenship” and fare setting.

Despite this and other issues, Poe said the LTFRB should complete the revised guidelines at the soonest possible time, having failed to meet its self-imposed deadline.