Releases of questioned grants suspended–PCSO

THE Philippine Charity Swe epstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday said it already suspended releases of questioned benefits and allowances of its officials and employees as early as September.

In a statement, PCSO Chairman Jorge Corpus and General Manager Alexander Balutan noted that the order to stop the releases was in compliance with the September 1, 2017 directive of the Office of the President.

“The present management of PCSO complied to suspend and stop immediately the releases or grants of these questioned benefits to its officials and employees in compliance with the directive of the Office of the President effective September 1, 2017,” the PCSO officials said in the statement.

The clarification was made in reaction to the 2016 Annual Financial Report of the Commission on Audit (CoA) that showed the PCSO released more than P518 million worth of authorized bonuses and allowances.

The report said the state-run charity institution in 2016 granted its officials and employees P151 million in Christmas bonuses, P123.8 million in education assistance bonuses and grocery bonuses amounting to P71 million.

The PCSO also released P60.27 million in weekly draw allowances, P27.5 million in hazard pay and P23.3 million in revenue performance incentive pay.

The audit commission noted that the releases were made despite the P1.2 billion worth of allowances from the previous years that are yet to be settled by the agency.

“The questioned benefits given to the PCSO employees have been part and parcel of the monthly and yearly benefits of the PCSO officials and employees for more than twenty years,” Corpuz and Balutan said in the statement.

They added that the benefits were duly covered by various approvals from the previous administrations including that of former President Corazon Aquino.

The PCSO officials said various CoA notices of disallowances issued against the question benefits were not yet final because they have been subjected to appeals and remained pending before the various regional offices of the audit body.

The PCSO assured concerned parties and the public that the agency would continue to abide with the directive of the Office of the President.

“On the other hand, we completely trust that this issue will be settled judiciously and fairly by observing the appeals mechanisms laid down under the CoA rules of procedures,” the PCSO officials said.