Relief pours in ‘Nina’-affected areas

MANILA: Disaster and relief operation units of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continue to monitor and provide aid in areas battered by typhoon “Nina” (international name Nock-ten).

“Nakatutok ang disaster relief units ng DSWD sa sitwasyon at patuloy ang coordination sa ibang ahensya ng gobyerno para maagap na maihatid ang tulong sa mga nasalanta nating kababayan (Our disaster relief units continue to assess the situation on the ground and coordinate among different government agencies in terms of providing aid to those affected),” said DSWD Sec. Judy Taguiwalo.

She said among reported incidences were power outages and lack of potable water in Barangays Bognabong and Baranghon in Tabaco, Albay province.

“As of 2 a.m. on Dec 26, we received a report from DSWD Field Office 5 that there are 304 evacuation centers with 21,553 families or 91,291 individuals from 270 barangays of Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate and Sorsogon,” she said.

Based on continuing assessments, there are 10,684 individuals stranded in various ports in the Bicol region, with Sorsogon having the highest number of stranded passengers at 9,470.

Taguiwalo also sought the help of volunteers in the repacking of relief goods in its National Relief Operations Center (NROC) as more evacuees troop evacuation centers in affected areas.

Taguiwalo urged residents in high-risk areas to heed the call for any pre-emptive evacuation in the aim for zero casualty incidence.

To date, the department has a total of 39,801 Family Food Packs (FFPs) on stock at its NROC. Of this number, 18,923 FFPs are available for allocation while the 20,878 FFPs are for delivery to different field offices.PNA

PNA/CC