Religious delegates, devotees visit Divine Mercy Shrine in Marilao, Bulacan

Thousands of devotees, including foreign and local delegates, flocked to the Divine Mercy Shrine in Barangay Santa Rosa II in Marilao, Bulacan on Thursday where they shared personal experience and the blessings of God’s love and mercy and devotion to the Divine Mercy.

Fr. Nick Lalog, chairman of the Diocesan Commission on Social Communication of the Diocese of Malolos, said at least 3,484 local Catholic lay devotees and 753 foreign delegates made their first stop of pilgrimage to the 15 Places of Mercy in Bulacan as part of the “4th World Apostolic Congress on Mercy” (Wacom) that began last January 16.

The apostolic congress will end on January 20.

Monsignor Bartolome Santos, who represented Bishop Jose Oliveros of the Archdiocese of Malolos and Wacom National Episcopal Coordinator, said the diocese has also long been taking care of drug dependents and those who are spiritually lost.

Known as the Galilee Home, the rehabilitation and spiritual therapy center is located in the mountain resort town of Dona Remedios Trinidad that was also visited by Wacom delegates.

Aside from the Divine Mercy Shrine, the pilgrims also visited the Ephesus House, Tahanan ni Mother Rita, Santo Nino Bethany House, Bahay Pangarap, all in Guiguinto town; Nazareth Home for Street Children, Bahay ni San Martin and Nazareth Home for Street Children in Bustos town; Emmaus House of Apostolate and Tahanang Mapagpala in Malolos City; Bethlehem House of Bread in Baliwag; Bahay Kalinga and Lingap Bata Center in Santa Maria; Hospicio San Juan de Dios for Men in Bocaue); and the Dumagat tribes in Dona Remedios Trinidad.