Relocation eyed for Manila ‘squatters’

THE Manila city government is studying how and where to relocate people living in waterways in the nation’s capital. “We need to do this because they are at risk during floods. Not only that we want them to be out of danger during flashflood, we want to show that we are dead serious in solving the problem of slums in our cities,” Mayor Joseph Estrada said on Tuesday. The practice of illegal dumping of waste and garbage into the esteros, sewerage and waterways has resulted in massive flashfloods in many streets in Manila. “We have to strictly implement the measures against illegal dumping of garbage anywhere else and impose stiff penalties,” Estrada said. He added that the city is studying a plan on how and where to relocate those living in the waterways. Meanwhile, the mayor appealed to all politicians in the city for unity and cooperation and to set aside politicking at this time. Estrada said the elections are “still too far away” and advised the city politicians to refrain from engaging in early campaigning.