Relocation looms for El Nido informal settlers

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is pushing for the relocation of informal-settler families who have built houses along the coasts of El Nido, a protected area in Palawan and a world-famous tourist destination.

DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu over the weekend said the local government has issued final notices for the 24 families to vacate Corong Corong Beach in El Nido where they had built houses.

“We are working closely with the local government to ensure that the relocation site for these informal-settler families is prepared as soon as possible,” Cimatu added.

The houses of the informal settlers are built on stilts and sit directly above waters of Corong Corong Bay.

Local DENR officials said the houses do not have toilets and the settlers dispose of their waste directly into the sea.

“You can smell the stench in that area. These activities have a significant effect on the water quality in the immediate area around the houses. Aside from the fact that they do not have toilets, they are also encroaching on the easement zone, so we hope to move them to a new location soon,” Cimatu said.

“We have learned that some of the families have other homes around El Nido where they can go to. However, for some reason, they chose to live in these informal settlements in the sea. For these families, moving should not be much of a problem,” he added.

In the meantime, Cimatu urged the families to be more responsible for the garbage that they throw out.

“Holy Week is almost upon us. They [informal settlers]should reflect on the environmental consequences of their actions. They should be more conscientious about the waste they produce,” he said.

“First, they should not throw waste directly into the sea. They should segregate and dispose of their waste responsibly. Do the right thing,” Cimatu added.

It is not only informal settlers that are encroaching on the three-meter easement or salvage zone in the coasts of El Nido.

Earlier this month, DENR Mimaropa (Mindoro Oriental and Mindoro Occidental, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) issued notices to vacate to 32 businesses, including resorts and restaurants, which were found to have structures falling inside the easement zone.

The establishments have been given one month to remove structures inside the salvage zone.

Aside from encroachment into easement zones and timberlands, El Nido is also facing concerns about degrading water quality and inadequate sewerage facilities.

These are the three key issues that Task Force El Nido, composed of the DENR, the Environmental Management Bureau, the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development and the El Nido local government, is aiming to solve.

Formed last month, the task force is now inspecting over 200 establishments for compliance with environmental laws and is coordinating with other stakeholders to protect and ensure the sustainability of El Nido as an ecotourism destination.

El Nido is part of the El Nido-Taytay Managed Resource Protected Area, a 90,321-hectare key biodiversity area protected under Presidential Proclamantion 32 signed by then-President Joseph Estrada in 1998.

It is famous for its pristine blue waters and white sand beaches, lush forests, towering limestone rock formations and caves and numerous islands.