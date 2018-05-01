Relying on first impression should be the last option

AT times, my students get puzzled over my style when I give them a written test. They silently follow and hope that everything would be all right. Why not? Look at this lengthy instruction on top of the test questionnaire: “Please read EVERYTHING before doing ANYTHING.”

“1) Use only the standard answer booklet (size 6” x 8”) for your answers. 2) Write clear and legible answers in your first two sentences. Don’t bury your answer in your paragraphs. If your answer is wrong or difficult to read, your teacher will no longer read your explanation, no matter how substantive or kilometric it appears to be.

3) Even if your answer is correct, you are required to give full explanation to support your claim. Otherwise, you will be marked with “zero.”

4) Allocate your answers, one question per page. Back-to-back is OK.

5) Place your bag, notes, textbooks, laptops and/or smartphones under your seat, not on top of a vacant chair/desk.

6) No talking or discussions are allowed while you’re taking the test. Otherwise, you could be a prime suspect as a cheater.

7) No one is allowed to leave the room to answer the call of nature or take a mobile phone call.

8) No questions will be entertained by your teacher. Interpret the questions as you see fit.

9) Print your complete name (last name first) and date on the last line of your answer page. If you have completed answering the test, consuming eight pages, your name must be written at the last line or bottom of the eighth page.

10) Return this test sheet with your answers to your teacher. Good luck!”

Every time I do this “trick,” I would catch an average of 30 percent violators of the basic instruction “Please read EVERYTHING before doing ANYTHING,” no matter how prominently this was displayed in the questionnaire.

That means six violators out of 20 students. The students would often wittingly or unwittingly disregard it by writing their names and date on the front page of the answer booklet, instead of following Rule no. 9 – “at the last line or bottom of the eighth page.”

What’s the point of this “trick,” anyway? The answer is simple. It helps me maintain my objectivity toward the students when I give them questions that merit only essay type answers. Multiple-choice tests are not for me, as students these days have already mastered a unique form of “sign language.”

With my “trick,” I don’t give favorable attention to students who have shown above-average performance in class before the examination. If I know the student’s name before checking their answer booklet, I would be tempted to give him or her a favorable grade, even if the student didn’t deserve it, at least for that written exam.

This “trick” is my cure against the “Halo Effect.” In psychology, the Halo Effect happens when your first positive impression of a person blinds your judgment at any given time. In our context, when a student displays pleasant behavior in class by having a perfect attendance, submits excellent reaction paper on time, gives correct answers during recitation, and offers to clean the white board after the class, I’m always tempted to reciprocate by giving him or her good grades in the final written exam.

The Halo Effect is related to the “Primacy Effect” or man’s tendency to remember information at the beginning of a body of information better than the information that follows. The opposite of Halo Effect is the Horn Effect, while the Primacy Effect has its contradiction in Recency Effect.

Now, let’s test the Halo Effect in recruitment. Assuming you have a vacancy for an entry-level position in your organization. The first person who answered the job ad was Candidate “A.” He has that favorable first impression because he’s personable, wearing an expensive shirt and tie, comes from an exclusive school, has good grades and from a family of a “rich” background. After processing the applications of about 15 candidates, you have come out with a short list of two candidates.

“A” becomes an immediate favorite in the shortlist. He must compete with candidate “B” – with good grades from a never heard college in Mindanao and is the son of a banana farmer. The only “problem” with “B” is that he has worn the same polo barong thrice in a row. Theoretically, all things being equal, which one would you choose?

Assuming further that you can’t decide, you have decided to conduct separate wolf-pack interviews where the two candidates must answer “stressful” situational questions from department heads.

Still, both passed the wolf-pack interview with flying colors. The deadlock remains the same. What’s next? Maybe, you’d analyze how the two candidates were behaving on social media, while you’re waiting for the result of the background investigation. Among the two, who is your best choice if they come clean in those tests?

Difficult? Maybe. So, you’ve created a good justification to hire both. After 10 months, who do you think would have stayed longer in the company? Per my experience, the type “A” person would be the first one to resign his job, for so many reasons. These include the influence of his classmates who are working in other major organizations, that by then they may have reached significant employment status.

In conclusion, do not be deceived by the value of your first impressions.

* * *

