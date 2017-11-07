Remaining queens out to win respective pageants

Rachel Peters in Miss Universe, Chelsea Thomas in Miss Supranational, Katarina Rodriguez in Miss Intercontinental

After the tone was set by Elizabeth Clenci’s Second Runner-Up placement in the Miss Grand International pageant held in Vietnam on October 25, followed by Nelda Ibe’s First Runner-Up finish in the Miss Globe competition in Albania on November 3, then the back-to-back wins of Karen Ibasco at Miss Earth in Manila on November 4 and Teresita Ssen “WinWyn” Marquez in the Reina Hispanoamericana on November 5 (Manila time), Filipinos are crossing their fingers the remaining queens in contention will also bring home the crown or make strong finishes in their respective pageants.

Rachel Peters is leaving on Saturday for the Miss Universe pageant to be held in Las Vegas on November 26; Chanel Olive Thomas follows for the Miss Supranational contest in Sri Lanka on December 1; while Katarina Rodriguez competes in the Miss Intercontinental in Poland on December 21. In Japan right now is Mariel de Leon competing for the Miss International crown on November 14.

Peters, Thomas and Rodriguez were ecstatic and exuded confidence when they met the press during the send-off party tendered for them by Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) on Monday at Novotel Hotel at Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City.

BPCI chairman Stella Marquez Araneta expressed her warmest congratulations to Clenci and Ibe as well as wishes for the three girls who are hoped to bring honors to the country from their competitions.

Peters said that although she’s not much into social media, she thinks that among the other candidates, it’s Miss South Africa (who has the same last name as her) and Miss Thailand who come in strong.

Thomas, on the other hand, said that it’s her being “Miss Sunshine” that she’s bringing to Poland, and might even be voted Miss Friendship again.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, said that awareness is one of her advantages when she carries the country’s flag in the Miss Intercontinental stage.

The event also became a homecoming celebration for Clenci and Ibe. The two returning queens took the opportunity to encourage and express support to their departing “sisters” as well as gratitude for the support they received in their respective journeys.

The country’s bet to the Miss Universe this year said that she was downtrodden soon after the pageant because of the bashings but resolved a month-and-a-half ago that she’s determined to do everything for the country’s honor.

“People don’t know our hard work in preparing for the contest, yet they comment as if they have gone through half of what we do. Anyway, I have claimed the win, so I know everyone will be proud of me,” Peters told The Manila Times in a sit-down interview.

Should Peters win, she’d be the country’s fourth Miss Universe after the still-fresh triumph of Pia Wurtzbach in 2015; Margie Moran in 1973; and Gloria Diaz in 1969.

Thomas hopes to duplicate the triumph of Mutya Datul in 2013.

Rodriguez could be the first Filipina winner of the pageant after the Top 15 finish of Jennifer Hammond last year, first-runner-up placement of Christi McGarry in 2015 and the second runner-up finish of Kris Tiffany Janson in 2014.