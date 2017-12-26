Remains of 37 Davao City mall fire victims recovered

COTABATO CITY: Remains of all 37 victims who perished in the NCCC Mall fire in Davao City on Saturday morning have been recovered, officials said.

The first was found on Sunday morning and the rest were retrieved that night and early morning of Christmas Day, they added.

The fire erupted on the 3rd floor of the NCCC Mall in Ma-a Road at about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday and was placed under control on Sunday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Mayor Sara Duterete said search and recovery teams found the charred remains and brought them to the Southern Philippines Medical Center, where police forensic experts are processing them for immediate identification.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire on the third floor where furniture, fabrics and plastic wares were stored.

Most of the victims, whose charred remains were recovered inside the mall’s comfort rooms, were SSI call center agents.

The SSI, a US-based marketing research firm, had offices on the fourth floor.

BFP officials said most of the call center agents died from suffocation.