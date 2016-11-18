Remains of former Pres. Marcos now at Libingan ng mga Bayani

MANILA: The remains of former president Ferdinand Marcos is now at the “Libingan Ng Mga Bayani” (LNMB) in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Funeral rites is ongoing.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines earlier said military honors will be accorded to the late dictator.

Media is not allowed to enter the vicinity. Both pro and anti Marcos groups are holding rallies outside the Libingan.

On Nov. 8, the Supreme Court dismissed all petitions against the burial of the late dictator at the Libingan. PNA

