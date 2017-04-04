Remains of Negrense sailor found in Indonesia

BACOLOD CITY: The suspected remains of a seaman from Bago City, Negros Occidental who have been reported missing since January this year, have been found by an Indonesian fisherman. A Bombo Radyo-Bacolod report said members of the Indonesia Automatic Finger Identification System (INAFIS) informed the family of Michael John Abibiason of Barangay Taloc, Bago City, of the find. INAFIS said a fisherman from the coastal village of Kolosoha, District of Tomia-Wakatobi found Abibiason’s wet suit with the inscription of Shibumi Valleta, the victim’s vessel. Several bones were found inside the wetsuit and they wanted to coordinate with the victim’s family for a DNA test to confirm the remains. Captain Harvey Lazarte, vessel’s captain, earlier said Abibiason went on pirate watch duty on the evening of January 16. The vessel’s officers believed the victim could have killed himself after allegedly scolded by their chief engineer for undisclosed violation.

EUGENE Y. ADIONG