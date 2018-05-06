Remember ‘3Gs’ of PH politics plus 1, says environmental group to village, youth council bets

ASPIRING Barangay (village) and Youth Council (Sangguniang Kabataan) leaders should not only stay away from three “Gs” of Philippine politics but from a fourth “G” as well – garbage, an environmental group said on Sunday.

Aileen Lucero, EcoWaste Coalition national coordinator, said “guns, goons, gold, as well as garbage, are the bad ‘Gs’ of the country’s political life, especially when campaign fever heats up during elections.”

“We therefore call upon the good candidates not to resort to these bad ‘Gs’ to get their chosen posts in the barangay [village]or youth councils,” Lucero said in a statement.

The campaign period for the village and SK polls started on May 4 and will end on May 12 or two days before the elections on May 14.

She advised candidates to spurn violence, calm their supporters and to not use money to buy allegiance and votes to achieve their political ambitions.

“Also, please do not dirty the walls, streets and the trees with your campaign materials. Keep your campaigning activities garbage-free,” Lucero added.

EcoWaste Coalition also reminded candidates and their backers to cooperate in keeping local communities safe from campaign trash and pollution and appealed to them to voluntarily remove their campaign materials immediately after the elections.

Lucero said every paper and plastic campaign material used to woo voters has to go somewhere after the election frenzy was over and some of these materials may be reused, repurposed and recycled, and, regrettably, most may end up being buried or burned and wasted forever.

“[We] hope candidates will stick to the rules and be mindful of the environmental consequences of their campaigning efforts,” Lucero said, urging candidates who truly care for their constituents and their shared environment to conduct a post-election clean-up on May 15.

“Win or lose, please get out of the streets and remove your campaign posters, retrieve whatever can be reused, repurposed or recycled,” Lucero said.

he also said that when expressing their gratitude to the electorate, these candidates should lead neighborhood clean-up activities instead of hanging boring “thank you” tarpaulins.

The EcoWaste Coalition also reminded candidates and their supporters not to dump or burn the removed campaign materials, citing Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, that village and SK leaders were supposed to enforce. LEANDER C. DOMINGO