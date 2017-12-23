‘Remember those who died fighting for PH’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is urging Filipinos to remember this holiday season all Filipinos who sacrificed their lives fighting for the country.

In his Christmas message, the President called on Filipinos to be compassionate to others, including to those who have suffered due to the months-long siege in Marawi City.

“As we celebrate the year’s most festive and joyful season, I would like to greet all my fellow Filipinos a very Merry Christmas. And in the midst of all merriment, let us pause and remember our countrymen who lost their lives fighting for the integrity of our country,” Duterte said in a video posted on the Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Office.

The President also called on Filipinos not to forget those “those who lost their homes and loved ones in the recent war” and “those who are far from their families and those who are not fortunate and as blessed as most of us.”

“Let us show our true compassion and include them in our supplications during the Yuletide season,” Duterte said.

At least 1,000 people were killed in the five-month siege of Marawi. Tens of thousands of residents were also displaced from their hometown, with some staying in evacuation centers for nearly half a year.

The President also wished for a “progressive and peaceful country” and for Filipinos to prosper.

“And as always, I wish a progressive and peaceful country and for the prosperity of our countrymen. Maligayang Pasko at Manigong Bagong Taon sa sa ating lahat (Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year),” he said.

‘Home for Christmas’

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte, like most Filipinos, is expected to spend a simple Christmas celebration with his family and friends in his home city, Davao City.

Roque said the President would also spend time with his supporters, who go to his home every Christmas.

“Like all Filipinos, he will be with his family and loved ones. He will be in Davao because first of all, his fellow Davaoeños have been used to visit him. He has so many visitors,” Roque told reporters in a chance interview.

“When it comes to Christmas, we all do the same thing. It’s really a time for family,” he added.

This December 25 is Duterte’s second time to celebrate Christmas as the country’s President.

Last year, the President also welcomed Christmas in his home in Davao City with his family and friends.

Duterte, who assumed the presidency in June 2016, spends his weekends in Davao City and goes to Manila on weekdays for work.

Roque said Duterte will also visit cancer-stricken patients in his province, which he regularly does every Christmas.