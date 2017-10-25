Remembering the glory days of Philippine softball

She was not supposed to start that day. Purita Jacinto, the Philippine women sotfball team’s top pitcher should have.

But in a sudden change of heart, team manager Santos Ret (in the sports of softball and baseball, the team manager calls the shots, a job reserved to the head coach in other sports) picked Julita Tayo, Ms. Jacinto’s backup hurler, to man the mound against Australia in the battle for third place in the Second Women’s Softball world Championship.

The day was August 30, 1971 in the City of Osaka in Japan.

A day before, the chubby Ms. Tayo, only 19 then who looked overweight, had pitched two games against the United States at the end of the elimination round and at the start of the semifinal round held on that same day. The Philippines, thanks to Julita’s superb pitching and Carmelita Velasco’s (nee Apolinario) game-winning shot, won the classic matchup, 1-0.

In the second game played in the afternoon, Ret, again, opted for Julita to start in a move that surprised everybody, including Rizal Provincial Gov. Isidro Rodriguez, then the President of the Amateur Softball Association-Philippines (ASA-Phil). The U. S., took revenge with the same 1-0 decision but not until after three extra innings.

A fielding error by the Blu Girls’ leftfielder in the 10th cost the Philippines a chance to extend further the matchup and, perhaps, emerge triumphant and the opportunity to earn a seat in the gold medal play. Japan outplayed Australia, 4-0, dropping the defending world champion into a battle for the bronze medal.

And when just everybody believed that Ms. Jacinto would finally took the mound and salvage their place for the Philippines, came Ret, again, announcing during breakfast that he was taking a gamble anew and let the lefty from San Miguel town in Bulacan do the honors.

Julita didn’t disappoint. She presided over the Blu Girls’ 4-0 shutout win by forming the Philippines’ first line of defense, muzzling the deposed champions with a mere two-hit.

“It was really a gamble, ” Ret, himself a baseball/softball great told media men after the game. Although I was afraid Julita would tire out should the game be a long one, I still chose her because I knew with her usual form and guts, she would come through and win the game for the Philippines.”

Or maybe he also wanted to make up for a miscue he committed in the Blu Girls’ loss to the U.S’ Orange Lionettes in the semifinals that cost the country what could have been a seat in the finals against the Japanese. In that game, Ret switched players in the right field and leftfield that accounted for an air twin errors in the end that led the Americans scored the marginal run.

Later in the day, host Japanese downed the Americans, 1-0, to keep the world championship in the land of the Rising Sun.

The Blu Girls’ third place finish not only made the Philippines as the third finest softball-playing country in the world but, likewise gave hope that the sport can bring more glory to the world Filipino in the international sporting arena.

It, likewise, cemented Julita Tayo’s reputation as the best left-handed pitcher in the entire universe, a distinction she was to enjoy for at least a decade if not more.

He Blu Girls returned home as the new heroes in sports. A big admiring crowd greeted hem at the Manila International Airport. President Marcos, gave them an audience at Malacanang Palace. The Metropolitan dailies played up their triumphant return.

If the nine-day series proved anything, it was the heartwarming fact that the Asians are at par with the world’s best in the diamond sport. Had the Filipinas dumped the Americans anew in the semis, it could have been an all-Asian finale.

The Japanese maintained their dominance in, not only n softball, but baseball as well winning at one time or another the world and Olympic titles. In softball, they were, in fact, joined by fellow Asians—China, Taiwan, South Kirea in the top 10 world ratings in both the men’s divisions.

The Philippines, on the other hand, had been languishing at the bottom of the standing owing to mediocre leaderships that succeeded the Gov. Isidro Rodriguez era.