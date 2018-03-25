Remembering Pepe Chavez

The first time this OUTSIDER met Pepe Chavez was during the 1973 revival of the annual summer spectacle called Tour of Luzon. The Tour had been suspended for four years and it needed he intervention of then President Marcos to summon anew the “boys of Summer,” they who possessed a Porsche for a pair f legs and a mahogany for a body to race from Tacloban City, hometown of First Lady Imelda Marcos to Laoag City, fittingly dubbed “Tale of Two Cities.”

It was also my first time covering a multi-stage bikathon as sports editor of the government-run Philippine News Agency and although I was properly briefed by self-study on how to do the job, I was still ignorant of some of the intricacies attached to it.

The first of the scheduled 13-stage classic had just been completed and every media men, including myself, were rushing to the winners for interview on how the race went on. Before reaching my subjects, I felt somebody holding my hands refraining me from pursuing my purpose.

“Ako si Pepe Chavez, Kilala kita, kumakarera ka din sa Maynila dati, di ba?,” he asked in reference to the days way back when I was still a newspaper carrier delivering subscription copies of The Manila Times and its afternoon paper The Daily Mirror, daily and on weekends taking part in weekly races along with fellow newsboys.

“Pagod a ‘yang mga ‘yan (riders) at wala kang makukuhang matinong impormasyon sa kanila, “ he said. “Tingnan mo sa mga dyaryo bukas, iba‘t-iba ang statement nila. Malilito pa ang mga reader mo at hindi ka nila paniniwalaan.”

“Race marshal ako at nakita ko ang karera at kung paano nagtapos. Ikukuwento ko na lang sa ‘yo. At pagkatapos nilang makapahinga, punta tayo sa eskuwelahan na kanilang tinitirhan at doon ka na lang mag-interbyu,” Pepe said. “Taga-PNA ka at kailangan ng mga dyaryo ang sidelights ng karera.”

From then on and until the day Jesus Garcia Jr of Pangasinan Team was crowned the 1973 Tour champion, Pepe and myself had worked together. Even in my next Tour coverages. A friendship that was cultivated and lasted up this to the time the Tour of Luzon was disbanded in 1979 and succeeded by the Marlboro Tour the following year.

A friendship that was extended until my last coverage of the Marlboro Tour in 1997 and beyond.

Friday last week, March 16, 2018, Pepe passed away after undergoing bypass operation in a Lipa City hospital. One of her daughters, Lea, told me her dad suffered complications that affected his kidney and caused his death. “Ang lakas-lakas pa po nang ipasok namin sa ospital. Nang ilabas namin, patay na,” Lea asserted.

She also said that her dad, while already in sickbed, told her my name was one of those to call in case something happens. “Kaibigan daw po niya kayo, kaya kayo ang isa sa mga kauna-unahang tinawagan ko. Kayo na po ang bahalang magbalita sa iba pang kasamahan ninyo. ”

For years, after the Tour had ended, Pepe was to visit me in his free times bringing with him Batangas delicacies as kapeng barako, the famous lomi of Lipa and pandesal of the “Mataas na Kahoy” fame. Often times asking for assistance for weekly races he planned to organize in his hometown Cuenca in Batangas in order, he said, to give cyclists something to earn from in times of their needs.

Pepe, indeed, loved cycling and the cyclists he won’t stop at nothing to help them when opportunities arose. One Christmas season, he again went to the POC-PSC media office at the Rizal Memorial Complex to seek assistance on project he called “Pamaskong Handog sa Pilipinong Siklista.”

“Tulungan mo akong ma-publish ito para makakuha ako ng sponsors. Pakiusapan mo na rin ang ating mga kaibigan sa media. Pakisabing pasko naman at para sa mga siklista ito,” he pleaded.

One time, we were having coffee at one of the turo-turo joints inside the Harrison Plaza, he looked at me straight in the eye and asked me how old I was. I was, perhaps, nearing 70 then.

“May edad na pala tayo pareho. Kumbaga ang isang paa natin nasa hukay na, hinihintay ‘yung isa,” Pepe, who was to turn 75 this coming May 1, jestingly said. “Hayaan mo, kapag ikaw ang nauna, dadalawin kita sa wake mo.”

“So do I, “I retorted and we left the place in each others arms laughing our hearts out.

Both promises won’t happen though. Pepe went ahead in far away Cuenca and me, well, at 78, can no longer drive that far to visit him in his wake.

I know he understood though. I felt this three days ago when I was writing his obit. Everybody knows, almost, anyway, that the nickname “Pepe” is accorded to Christian name “Jose.” I thought it was, too.

When I was to send the story to sports editors for publication the following day, a question suddenly came to mind. “Ano nga ba ang tunay na pangalan ni Pepe?” I hurriedly grab my cell phone and called Lea. It was Rona, another Pepe daughter who answered. She told me her dad’s real name is “Felipe” and not “Jose” which many believed it was.

Who else would drive me to check the facts of what I was writing but Pepe, himself, a mutual friend of ours commented. Sino pa nga ba?

Pepe is gone now but the fond memories he left behind remain. I’m proud to be part of them.