Remix and match

Putting together a nice outfit requires a lot of thinking, patience and occasionally, a big budget. It is important to invest in good quality clothes that can last you a long time and also be wearable to any event. We picked a couple of outfits for you so that you wouldn’t have to.

Christmas is the right time to spice up your wardrobe. Replace your monotonous pieces with this bold floral printed dress and throw on some fuzzy outerwear for an extra kick of coziness and warmth during this cold holiday. Balance the patterns, with classic pearl earrings and your trusty pair of heels. Floral prints may be out of season but they never out of style. (Graphic Floral bow-strapped dress by Aeron Studio at Tryst Studio SM Aura Premier and Powerplant Mall)

Christmas season means extra Christmas pounds. Hide those “Christmas blessings” by wearing straight patterned dresses that accentuate your shape, rather than your “curves.” The thing about plain dresses is you can choose whether you want to look simple or put together. You can wear this outfit as it is with your favorite pair of shoes or you could jazz this up by pairing it with bright outerwear and a sexy pair of heels. (Patterned dress by Aeron Studio at Tryst Studio)

A fun and funky bright top is best matched with neutral jackets to balance the whole get-up. When paired with some easy pants and good heels, they’ll achieve a look that will take you from the boardroom to the VIP room effortlessly. (Neon Linen Shirt by Labo.Art at Tryst Studio)

4. They say all your wishes come true if you complete the whole “simbang gabi.” Lose those shorts, flashy clothing and tight fitting jeans and replace them with these dark culottes paired with a bright blouse. Simple and versatile, these pieces ensure that you stay covered and cozy during the cold season, while not sacrificing a runway-worthy look. (Mass Green Linen trousers by Labo.Art Tryst Studio)

The denim jacket has always been a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. Put a twist on the classic denim jacket and resort to this yellow outerwear. You can match this with your all-black outfit to give it a splash of colour. Or, if you love mixing patterns, wear this with a black and white striped dress. (Tweed checkered jacket by Niu Tryst Studio)

The girl with a 9 to 6 job will sometimes be unmotivated to dress up. Give her an easy-to-wear ensemble to offset those days. A simple and breathable top paired with a comfy pair of pants ensures a work-friendly and commute-ready look. Jazz up the look with color-coordinated earrings, necklaces, perhaps a bangle as well. Simple pieces are the best outfits to accessorize. (Top by Labo.Art at Tryst Studio)

Shorts go a long way and, just like a denim jacket, are practically a staple in everyone’s closet. The best pair of shorts should be lightweight and not too skimpy. You can pair these shorts with a basic plain tee and sneakers if you’re running late and you can also dress it up by wearing a formal top with strappy heels. (Shorts by Aeron Studio at Tryst Studio)