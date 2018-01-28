Remolino, Manayon shine in Nat’l Age Group

Cebuanos Kim Remolino and Karen Manayon provided a glimpse of the future for Philippine triathlon on Sunday at the National Age Group Triathlon 2018 held inside Subic Bay Freeport.

The 17-year-old Remolino from Talisay City topped the men’s elite sprint in one hour, nine minutes and 42.6 seconds, beating Tonito Alejo, who crossed the line 34 seconds slower, and Ironkids perennial champion Juan Baniqued, who came in 2:30 behind.

Manayon, 15, clocked 1:19:13.1 to defeat Lauren Plaza (1:21:21.3) in the women’s side of the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5k run event organized by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines in cooperation with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Tourism Department.

Jacqui Lamparero placed third 1:24:17.7.in the women’s elite race that began and ended on San Bernardino road near Acea Beach Resort and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Gatorade, Standard Insurance, SBMA and Asian Centre for Insulation Philippines.

Remolino, son of famed triathlon coach Roland Remolino, and Manayon belong to the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group, the national team’s source of talents.

“They are the future of the national team. The TLTG is the farm team of Trap,’’ said Triathlon Association of the Philippines secretary general Tom Carrasco.

Also winning for TLTG were Moira Erediano in the super sprint women’s category and Charles Jeremiah Lepura conquered the field in the men’s sprint 16-19 age bracket.

Talisay’s Marielle Estreba placed third behind Erediano and Alfred Latrell Pacabis got the bronze in the same division as Lepura.

“My dream is to help these kids get into the national team,’’ said coach Remolino, who already has 32 young triathletes under the TLTG program bankrolled by Omega.

Remolino started his own swimming and triathlon camp three years ago and has produced La Salle swimmer Raven Faith Alcoseba, who holds the Palarong Pambansa record in the girls’ 200m individual medley.

In the elite race, John Chicano clocked 2:05:27.4 to beat fellow national team member Mark Hosana (2:08:11.8) and third-placer Edward Macalalad (2:09:55).

Reigning Southeast Asian Games champion Nikko Huelgas arrived fourth, more than six minutes after Chicano had crossed the line. Huelgas was nursing an injury in his left forearm after figuring in a crash on his mountain bike during training two weeks ago.

Kimberly Kilgroe ruled the women’s elite division in 2:22:41.8 after 2015 SEA Games gold medalist Claire Adorna failed to complete 1.5km swim, 40km bike, 10k run standard distance. Adorna, suffering from flu-like symptoms prior to the race, threw up during the bike sequence and experienced difficulty in breathing.