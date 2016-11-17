Remoto named TMTC dean

Prof. Danton Remoto has been appointed dean of The Manila Times College of Journalism, effective November 16, 2016. Remoto taught full-time at the Department of English of Ateneo de Manila University before taking early retirement to work as a communications officer at the United Nations Development Program. He is a consultant for news research at TV5 and host of a daily show called “Remoto Control” at Radyo 5, 92.3 News FM, which is also broadcast live at Aksyon TV Channel 41.

Remoto finished his undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies (management and English) at the Ateneo as an Asean scholar. He finished an M.Phil. in Publishing Studies at the University of Stirling on a British Council fellowship and a Dissertation Enrichment Grant from Rutgers University on a Fulbright fellowship. He has finished all the academic requirements for a Ph.D. in English, major in creative writing, at the University of the Philippines.

Remoto has been writing for the Philippine press since 1986. He has written for Focus Philippines, National Midweek, The Daily Globe, and The Manila Chronicle and has edited for the Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Sunday Times Magazine and the Philippine Star. He has won awards from the Cultural Center of the Philippines, National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, Philippines Free Press, Philippine Graphic and the Philippine Literary Arts Council. He has published 20 books, the latest of which is “Riverrun,” a novel.