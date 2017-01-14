Renault F1 team chief Vasseur quits

PARIS: Renault’s Formula One chief Frederic Vasseur has quit the team by mutual consent, the constructor said Thursday.

Vasseur, named team chief a year ago when Renault returned to the sport, helped the maker finish ninth in the 2016 constructors’ championship.

“After a first season spent relaunching and rebuilding its Formula 1 team, Renault Sport Racing and Frederic Vasseur have agreed by mutual consent to part company,” the maker said in a statement.

Before joining Renault, Vasseur headed the ART GP team for 10 years which was a dominant force in racing categories below the formula one rung.

No details on a replacement for Vasseur were released but the firm said in the statement: “The outlook of Renault’s second season back in Formula 1, as well as the resources implemented to meet them, will be set out in detail at the presentation of the team’s new race car.”

Renault have recruited German driver Nico Hulkenberg for the 2017 season after his five years with Force India. He will partner Britain’s Jolyon Palmer.

AFP