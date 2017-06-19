Renault rules out major engine upgrade for Baku

There will be no power unit upgrade for Renault Sport Racing for next Formula Race in Azerbaijan this weekend.

Renault Sport Racing Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul said the French manufacturer will not introduce a big overhaul until next year.

Speaking to Formula1.com at the Canadian Grand Prix, Abiteboul said that suggestions of a major update for Baku had come from customer team Red Bull, but that it would be wrong for them to expect a “magic bullet,” saying only incremental upgrades were in the pipeline.

“It was Red Bull who said that there would be an upgrade [in Baku],” said Abiteboul. “There are upgrades permanently – every single race we are making some small improvements.”

“Last year we created a huge expectation and we came with an upgrade that had a big impact. But we can’t repeat that every year.

“Now it is all about constant improvements which overall will make a difference – but there is no magic bullet. Every race the engine will become more and more reliable with the program on the dyno progressing.

“Frankly the next big upgrade will be next year. Then we will have a completely new concept. That will make a difference – but as I said 2018.”

Although official power output figures are not published, Renault is thought to be lagging behind both Mercedes and Ferrari, who also benefit from being able to turn their units up for an extra boost in qualifying.