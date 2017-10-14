Renewable energy deals nearly ready

The European Union (EU) is poised to sign four agreements worth around €11 million (P671 million) for the use of renewable energy in remote households in the Philippines.

Advertisements

Enrico Strampelli, head of cooperation of the EU Delegation to the Philippines, said the deals would focus on Mindanao.

“[W]e are going to sign in the next two months,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Strampelli said the EU would be partnering with one of the country’s leading universities to work on policy and with three other entities for the provision of electricity.

EU officials are still soliciting proposals from eligible institutions under a €21-million (P1.28 billion) funding package under the Access to Sustainable Energy Program (ASEP).

The ASEP aims to help the Philippine government expand sustainable energy generation in order to meet the nation’s growing needs as well as provide electricity to the poor and the marginalized.