Renewed business confidence expected

Investor interest in Mindanao along with consumer spending will pick up now that the Marawi conflict has ended, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said.

Advertisements

“We are optimistic that the people of Marawi will be back on their feet as soon as possible. With this, we anticipate a renewed boost in business and consumer confidence in Mindanao,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement.

He claimed that nvestors who had shelved plans to invest or expand their businesses, as well as consumers who postponed purchases, could now carry out their plans with greater boldness and certainty.

Citing the central bank’s latest Business Expectations Survey, the NEDA noted a more positive business outlook for the fourth quarter, with the confidence index having risen to 51.3 percent from 42.7 percent.

Consumer sentiment was also more upbeat with the confidence index at 17.8 percent for the fourth quarter from 13.6 percent in the previous quarter.

“This confidence is expected to be reflected in the country’s gross domestic product growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the succeeding quarters of 2018,” Pernia noted.

The NEDA said it was working closely with Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), which was established by Administrative Order 3 as the inter-agency task force for the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Marawi City.

The NEDA, together with the Finance and Budget departments, is in charge of resource mobilization. It is also leading the TFBM’s planning process and is currently integrating inputs from the local governments of Marawi, Lanao del Sur and the Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao.

“The government is committed to integrating crucial peace-building activities in the recovery and rehabilitation program. The ensuing peacebuilding efforts will also help ensure stability in the Mindanao region and help attract longer-term investments and boost greater consumer confidence,” Pernia said.