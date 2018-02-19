Renewed ‘Tokhang’ kills 4 in Soccsksargen

COTABATO CITY: The resumption of Oplan Tokhang in Region 12 or Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) resulted in the killing of four drug suspects and the arrest of 120 others in the span of two weeks from January 30 to February 12. Chief Supt. Marcelo Morales, Soccsksargen police regional director, said a total of 96 anti-illegal drug operations were conducted and the four suspects died when they engaged law enforcers during the anti-drug operations. Of the 120 arrested suspects, nine were active shabu users while 111 were pushers and peddlers. “Our campaign against illegal drug personalities will be less bloody, unless the safety of our enforcers is threatened, it will be a bloodless campaign,” Morales said. Similarly, Chief Insp. Aldrin Gonzales, Police regional spokesman, said a total of 75.7723 grams of shabu and 34.0369 grams of marijuana were confiscated in various operations in North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Sarangani and the cities of Cotabato, Kidapawan, Tacurong, Koronadal and General Santos. As of February 12, policemen in the region visited 179 houses that led to the surrender of 179 individuals, among them 62 users and 117 pushers. General Santos City Police Office recorded the highest number of surrenderers with 99 (user – 32, pusher – 67); Sultan Kudarat – 27 (user – 20, pusher – 7); Cotabato – 20 (user – 1, pusher – 19); South Cotabato – 16 (user – 3, pusher – 13); Cotabato City – 16 (user – 6, pusher – 10) and Sarangani with one pusher.