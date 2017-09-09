Renowned architect Bobby Mañosa’s traveling exhibit a resounding success

While others focused on architectural feats in the great cities of the world and produced work to reflect these trends, renowned Filipino architect Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa used Philippine textiles and building materials, championing native architectural design through his work.

Through his traveling exhibit “Mañosa: Beyond Architecture,” projects never before seen by the public were highlighted as it was held on August 6 to 17 at Alabang Town Center and on August 18 to September 9 at the TriNoma Mall.

“For him, it’s not just about finding what’s beautiful. He works to keep leveling up, to keep innovating, and have Filipinos take pride in our own world class designs,” the celebrated architect’s wife, Denise Mañosa, said of her 86-year-old husband.

As a treat for the next generation of creatives who draw inspiration from his work, the exhibit showcased original drawings, models, and snapshots that charted Mañosa’s prolific career as an architect.

Aside from an archive of photographs, vernacular materials, furniture, and interior elements, the exhibition also explored his other creative pursuits as a jazz musician, toy designer, and craftsman.

The exhibit was originally put up in the National Museum earlier this year.

“Through this exhibit, we hope to keep not only Bobby’s legacy in the country’s architecture industry alive but also every Filipino’s love for our own. As he always tells us, ‘Architecture must be true to itself, its land, and its people’,” added Mrs. Mañosa.

The exhibit was organized by Tukod Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Mañosa Group of Companies, in partnership with Ayala Malls and Artkitektura.

Tukod Foundation started in 2000 with the publication of the architect’s first book Designing Filipino: The Architecture of Bobby Mañosa to serve as a resource material for students and architects alike. It offered scholarships to Architecture students as well.

Over the years, Tukod Foundation went from publishing books and offering scholarships to championing Filipino pride.

To date, the foundation has community initiatives focusing on educating the youth about Filipino architecture and heritage.

“Similar to Bobby and Mañosa Group of Companies’ aim of leveling things up, Tukod Foundation is all about leveling up the lives of Filipinos by sharing what the company and the family have in terms of expertise and resources,” Mrs. Mañosa concluded.