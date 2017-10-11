Renowned consistency through the changing Times

The Manila Times continues to bask in glorious light throughout its 119th year. In an industry that constantly demands integrity and credibility, the country’s oldest existing newspaper was again honored by various award-giving bodies, as it relentlessly uncovers the truth and makes it public knowledge every day.

Engendering discourses among readers, The Manila Times has maintained its position as the fourth-largest newspaper in the country. Under the leadership of President and CEO Dante Francis “Klink” Ang 2nd, the daily newspaper was recently recognized again for keeping the public informed and pinpointing the lapses between the government and its people.

VACC awards

Recently, The Times received recognition from the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), bringing home the Outstanding Newspaper award for 2017. The Times reporter Jefferson Antiporda was also awarded VACC’s Outstanding Newspaper Reporter for the same year.

To claim the awards, Ang 2nd and Antiporda attended the ceremonies led by President Rodrigo Duterte during VACC’s 19th anniversary rites in Malacañang on August 16, 2017. The daily newspaper also earned the same award during VACC’s anniversary in 2016.

Outstanding publication

Heralded as the most trusted newspaper by the Filipino communities in the West Coast, The Times was recognized by the Gawad Amerika as the “Most Outstanding Publication in the Field of Credibility and Integrity” on January 14, 2017.

Gawad Amerika started in 1996 as a civic organization with a purpose of cultivating the skills of Filipino-American achievers who do not have the necessary resources to make their dreams happen.

Dante Ang 2nd was honored by his alma mater, the Texas A&M University-Commerce, as one of six Distinguished Alumnus awardees on April 24, 2017. The university is the state’s first public institution of higher learning and research.

Aside from this, The Times gained recognition from the Jaime Ongpin Awards for Excellence in Journalism in the Philippines for its record of investigative stories and remains a 10-year Superbrand awardee since 2005.

Best motoring section

For the fifth time in the last six years, The Times’ motoring section, Fast Times, earned the “Best Motoring Section” trophy of the Henry Ford Awards (HFA) in December 2016. The recognition was organized by Ford Philippines, a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company, which recognizes the most significant contributions of journalists in the Philippine automotive industry.

Fast Times also won the HFA award in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. According to its organizers, a total of 204 entries from print, online and broadcast media were submitted for the edition. Among other individual winners from The Times were Fast Times’ writers Niky Tamayo, who won the Automotive Print Feature award for Top Gear Philippines, and Vince Pornelos, who was cited in the Automotive Road Safety Feature category for Autoindustriya.com.

As a result, the motoring section was elevated to HFA’s Hall of Fame. This means that Fast Times won’t be qualified for the same award in 2017. As it celebrates its 8th anniversary, however, the motoring section of The Manila Times prides itself in having a record of awards. Its refreshed look also offers readers various topics about cars–from test drives both local and foreign, travel destinations, industry updates and technology news to foreign news, driving tips, and the inside stories of the motor sports world.

Today, Fast Times continues to provide a remarkable section that gives readers many interesting articles to read every Tuesday.

Increased partnerships

The Manila Times has not only enhanced its reputation in journalistic excellence and public service.

Merging with companies that possess complimentary abilities, The Times has also teamed up with new business partners to help them convey their message to the public.

Among The Manila Times’ latest partners is Fe del Mundo Medical Center (FDMMC). This hospital in Quezon City has chosen The Manila Times to be its partner newspaper for its campaign to provide quality health care services. Established in honor of the national scientist and pediatrician Fe del Mundo, FDMMC, now a general hospital specializing in pediatric care, operates under the network of Mount Grace Hospitals.

The Manila Times also inked an agreement with Asian Institute of Management (AIM). AIM is an international management school that specializes in business management programs. It signed an agreement with The Times on August 24, 2017, which allows AIM to publish weekly columns on innovation, technology and management in the newspaper.

AIM is keen on embedding science and technology in business and management policies and practices. It has pursued the concept of sustainability in good ideas and innovative businesses, as well as adaptability in the market.

The newspaper has also teamed up with Moneyguru Philippines Corporation, an online comparison platform that provides accurate data and personal finance guides for financial telecommunications operators and utility products executives across the Asian region.

The Times has also partnered with Caucus Inc., a consultancy firm formed by experts in various fields and industries who are geared to providing clients a comprehensive and in tegrated business consultancy experience.

Ventures on education

Aside from The Manila Times College, which serves as a training ground for students specializing in journalism, The Times also extended its mission to help aspiring journalists put their dreams into reality, through allotting a space for the works of students writing for their school publications.

The Manila Times and the Lyceum of the Philippine University (LPU) entered into a partnership on December 19, 2016 that enabled the Independent Sentinel, the official student publication of the LPU, to be carried in broadsheet form by the country’s longest running newspaper.

The Saint Michael’s College of Laguna (SMCL), an autonomous college in Biñan City, Laguna, also signed an agreement with the newspaper on August 10, 2017. The agreement allows the latter to publish a broadsheet version of The Michaelean Herald, the official school publication of the SMCL.

The college entered into the venture as part of its program to develop the skills of aspiring journalists and to build up the school’s pride.

Also, The Manila Times and Edukasyon.ph, a social enterprise that connects students to education opportunities through an online platform, signed an agreement on September 5, 2017 under which the latter will give the former a listing access to its one-stop website for education and career information.

The partnership also enables The Times to provide Edukasyon.ph a weekly feature in the newspaper’s education section. It will also allow the participation of The Manila Times College in the educational fairs of Edukasyon.ph nationwide.