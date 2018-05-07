Reopen Subic airport – Gordon

SEN. Richard Gordon on Sunday called on the government to consider reopening of the Subic Bay International Airport to ease congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Gordon, who was the tourism secretary during the term of former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, said runway congestion at the NAIA has caused delays in both international and local flights.

The delays, he added, have become one of the factors that impede the country from having a thriving economy and the government should address the problem immediately.

The reopening of the Subic airport along with the operation of the Clark International Airport in Pampanga could help solve the congestion problem at the NAIA, and could attract more tourists and investors, he added.

“Tourism is the biggest victim of NAIA congestion because most of the tourists who visit us use NAIA as their gateway to the country. Delayed flights discourage investors from bringing in their businesses here and it also turns tourists off,” Gordon pointed out.

He said that there could be a good teamwork between Clark and Subic because they are only 30 to 45 minutes away from each other. Passengers from Manila could take a ferry from Manila to Bataan then proceed by land to Clark or Subic.

The senator reiterated his call to reopen the Subic airport after he got first-hand experience of the inconvenience caused by runway congestion at NAIA recently.

Gordon on April 15 was on a flight to Istanbul that was scheduled to take off at 9:45 pm, but was delayed for more than one hour at the runway.

“We had to wait on the runway for more than one hour before we were given clearance to take off. I was afraid we would miss our connecting flight in Istanbul,” he said.

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) in May 2017 earmarked P300 million for the upgrade of airport facilities in addition to a P540-million appropriation that had been proposed for the project.

The upgrade, which was planned during the time of former SBMA chairman Martin Dino, includes the installation of new aviation equipment, like instrument landing systems, Doppler radar, and global positioning system-radio navigation system.