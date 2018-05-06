Reopen Subic Bay airport to decongest Manila — Gordon

SENATOR Richard Gordon on Sunday called on the government to consider reopening the Subic Bay International Airport in a bid to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila.

Gordon, who served as tourism secretary during the term of former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, said runway congestion at the NAIA has caused delays in international and local flights.

The delays, he added, has become one of the factors that has impeded the what should be a thriving economy with the government needing to address the problem immediately.

Re-opening the Subic Bay International Airport, along with the operation of Clark International Airport in Pampanga, may help solve the congestion problem at the NAIA and could even encourage more tourists and investors into the country.

“Tourism is the biggest victim of NAIA congestion because most of the tourists who visit us use NAIA as their gateway to the country. Delayed flights discourage investors from bringing in their businesses here and it also turns tourists off,” said.

He said that there could be good teamwork between Clark and Subic because they were only 30 to 45 minutes away from each other and passengers from Manila could take the ferryboat from Manila to Bataan then proceed by land to Clark or Subic.

Gordon reiterated his call to reopen the Subic Bay Airport after he got a first-hand experience of the inconvenience caused by runway congestion.

Gordon on April 15 was on a plane to Istanbul, which was scheduled to take off at 9:45 p.m., but was delayed for more than one hour at the runway.

“We had to wait on the runway for more than one hour before we were given clearance to take off. I was afraid we would miss our connecting flight in Istanbul,” he said.

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority on May 2017 had earmarked P300 million for the upgrade of airport facilities in addition to a P540-million appropriation that had been proposed for the project.

The upgrade, which was planned during the time of former SBMA chairman Martin Dino, includes the installation of new aviation equipment, like instrument landing systems, Doppler and Global Positioning System-radio navigation system. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA