Reopening of peace talks: President Duterte’s gentlemanly gesture

FOR a person who runs a country and several times had his benevolent efforts for a peace truce declined, which is the biggest insult, President Duterte carries it with calmness and a smile, no sanctions implied, except calling them a terrorist organization. I am referring to the communist New People’s Army (NPA), the longest and strongest insurgency in Asia. It will have been in existence for 50 years this ye.

I am one of three contractors of a schoolbuilding project amounting to P3.5 million in Sorsogon. In April 2017, the construction was put on temporary stoppage as the NPAs threatened to burn some of our equipment and harass some of our workers for failure to pay them an amount equivalent to 5 percent of the cost of the project. We were compelled to pay P175,000 after a series of negotiations on May 10 last year through a certain @ka Kiko, the NPA’s collector. It was only on May 15 last year that we were able to resume construction.

I learned that we were not the only victims of the NPA’s extortion; there were other contractors in the Bicol region who became prey to such misdeeds. Like us, these contractors were silent, apprehensive of the reprisals the NPAs would unleash for their non-cooperation on the latter’s extortion.

President Duterte’s move to proscribe the NPA as terrorists is justifiable. He has been putting on the table some good offers/conditions to the NPA for peace talks to resume many times already. But the peace talks broke down last year due to the NPAs’ massive extortion activities and intensified attacks in Luzon which are signs of insincerity.

The NPAs were the ones appealing for peace talks when President Duterte closed the door on negotiations because of its armed activities and violations of some of the conditions of the ceasefire declaration.

Despite the NPA’s barbarities and human rights violations, President Duterte has reopened the door to give a last chance for peace talks on condition that they halt their attacks and the collection of so-called revolutionary taxes.

I am fervently praying that this time around the NPA will prove their sincerity and agree with the terms and conditions of the government so as not to scuttle the peace which has been so elusive for many years. This move (peace talks), if it materializes, will provide the contractors like me a breathing spell in the construction/implementation of projects as we will be free from the NPA’s extortion and excruciating sanctions if we do not cooperate.

I salute President Duterte for giving peace talks a chance. It’s a very gentlemanly gesture for a President. Kudos, Mr. President!

(Name withheld)