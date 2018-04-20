Reorganizing for success

I was previously assigned to run automotive dealerships. It was always an exciting experience for me. I was part of a generation where a car was an aspiration. It was always an objective, if not an obsession for some of us as soon as we got our first jobs. Even more fortunate were friends who drove their own American-made muscle cars as students.

During my first assignment in the mid ‘90s, the major challenges were technological in nature. We needed to offer fuel-efficient cars without sacrificing power. We also had to compete on the basis of price.

Things evolved quite significantly during my second assignment. We still faced technological challenges but we also faced significant social changes. We saw the emergence of shared services. Millennials preferred Uber or Grab as their means of transport to take them to work or play. With the traffic and the difficulty in parking – where parking spaces are commonly sold at a million pesos – sometimes more expensive than the car itself, millennials today no longer see the automobile as an object of desire.

The technological changes have also been dramatic, with driver assistance becoming part of standard packages. The significant electronic components of automobiles are also leading to full electrification. This will undoubtedly lead to massive shifts in the current industry infrastructure. Imagine no oil changes or tune-ups required.

Automotive manufacturers globally are preparing to change directions to meet these massive challenges. As an example, Volkswagen (VW) recently announced an extensive management re-organization to meet these changes. In a disclosure, it announced that it was systematically transforming its business and establishing a more efficient management in this phase of highly dynamic developments. It also recently introduced new brand groupings: Volume, Premium and Super Premium. This is similar to the way most marketing groups in the telecom and real estate industries in the Philippines organize themselves with Platinum and Premier brands at the top.

VW also announced the planned preparation for the capital readiness of its truck and bus unit to create a more focused and vibrant subsidiary. The company is preparing to meet the challenge of its Japanese competitors and address the growing market for these commercial vehicles in the expanding global economy, despite the threat of trade wars. It also announced that due to the special significance of connectivity, Vehicle IT would be led by the chairman of the board of management himself. This is a significant change. Even as a brick and mortar company, VW has realized that innovation and technology will be key to its survival and success. Company IT remains a staff function. It is curious that Procurement and Components are to be combined into one unit. In this case, the supply chain is being extended.

This new structure is meant to streamline group management, systematically leverage synergies in individual operating units and speed up decision-making. Taking out the silos seems to be a common theme in this re-organization. The goal of the company is to align its brand with future needs, to safeguard its position among the automotive leaders with innovativeness and profitability and to be instrumental in shaping tomorrow’s personal mobility with the strength of the various group brands.

The new chairman, Herbert Diess outlined that his most important task is to pursue and push forward VW’s evolution into a profitable, world-leading provider of sustainable mobility in a phase of profound upheaval in the automotive industry. He stated that it is vital for VW to pick up speed and make an unmistakable mark in e-mobility, the digitalization of the automobile and transportation, as well as new mobility services.

This sums up what all car manufacturers are facing. With this common platform, the race is on. It will definitely be an exciting race and we look forward to seeing the winners. The future will determine if they have indeed re-organized to succeed.

Ronald Goseco is currently EVP of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines.