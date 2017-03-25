Rep Philippines brings ‘The Vibrator’ onstage

Repertory Philippines, more popularly known as Rep, is currently staging the provocative and hilarious In The Next Room or The Vibrator Play until April 23 at the Onstage Theater in Greenbelt 1 Makati.

Starring Joshua Spafford and Giannina Ocampo as the gynecological and hysterical disorder expert and his unhappy wife, respectively, the Tony-nominated production premiered in February 2009 and went up for three nominations at Tony Awards.

Directed by Chris Millado, In The Next Room or The Vibrator Play is set in the 1880s when electricity is still a novelty.

In his practice, Dr. Givings, a kind yet overly analytical scientist, has invented a device to relieve “hysteria” in both men and women. He called the brilliant new device a vibrator.

When Elizabeth, a grieving wet nurse, is brought in to care for the Givings’ baby, and Mrs. Sabrina Daldry, an anxious, depressed patient arrives for treatment, the Givings are forced to confront the realities of their own marriage, their love for one another, and the nature of intimacy– all without the help of an electrical current.

Also part of the cast are Caisa Borromeo, Hans Eckstein, Jef Flores, Cara Barredo, and Tami Monsod.

For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph.