Rep. Vi hailed for voting ‘no’ to death penalty

Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto was among the 54 members of the House of Representatives who voted “no” on the restoration of the death penalty.

While the “yes” votes had it, moving the bill along to the Se­nate, the Star For All Seasons and 53 other lawmakers stood their ground even if they knew they would be outvoted.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Rep. Vi explained her views on House Bill 4272, which hopes to turn into law death penalty for drug-related offenses. She said in her post that her decision was based on the opinion she gathered from her constituents.

“Masugid akong sumangguni sa aking mga kababayan tungkol sa pagsasabatas ng Death Penalty. On their behalf, I say an adamant NO to the re-imposition of death penalty,” she explained.

“I fully understand the consequences of not supporting this bill, but in the question of life and death, Life is simply not ours to take,” she added.

Because of her vote, Rep. Vi may lose the chairmanship of the Civil Service and Professional Regulation committee.

Also voting “no” were former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and former First Lady and now Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos.

The death penalty was abolished during Arroyo’s presidency in 2006.

On a personal note, Roving Eye is neither in favor of death penalty. It is inhuman and most of the time, those who are sentenced to death are from the poor who don’t have the means to secure the services of a competent lawyer to defend them.

As such, along with other pro-life groups, we salute showbiz and Lipa’s beloved Rep. Vi, and the rest of the members of the Lower Hosue who voted against the re-imposition of the death penalty.

***

Former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Roxanne Barcelo is proud and happy to be part of the cast of action movie Blood Hunters (Rise Of The Hybrids), written and directed by Filipino filmmaker and martial arts action star Vincent Soberano who hails from Bacolod.

Originally an award-winning short film that Soberano wrote, produced and directed, Blood Hunters has become a full-length project. The foundations of the original story are still there but the background, characters and drama have evolved into intertwined events and relationships.

Roxanne says doing this action flick is dream-come-true for her. “When I learned about the audition, I lost no time in trying out and it was a good thing I was accepted,” said the sexy Roxanne who also dabbles as a singer and host under the name Roxy.

“Doing this film was an amazing experience. We prepared for three months before filming commenced. We had a workshop where we gave our all. I had a fun time doing the workshop with Ian Ignacio, who plays my love interest in the film. We became friends and when we started filming, everything went on smoothly,” she relayed.

Soberano plans to field Blood Hunters as entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival. He describes the film as a “kick-ass action movie”—one that showcases how good Pinoys are in action.

Also starring are Monsour Del Rosario, Sarah Chang, Will Devaughn, at Levi Ignacio, there are also plans to distribute the movie all over Asia, and possibly Hollywood.