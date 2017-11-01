Repatriated workers get $100 upon arrival

Around 105 Filipino workers who were repatriated from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, were given $100 upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Wednesday.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Hans Cacdac and Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola welcomed them and gave the cash to each of the workers.

The group of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived at the NAIA via a Philippine Airlines flight.

According to lawyer Raul Dado of the Office for Migrant Workers Affairs, the Filipinos are all runaways who did not receive salaries from their employers.

The OFWs were elated when the welcoming government officials handed each of them the one hundred dollars.

Dado said the money came from the fund of President Rodrigo Duterte, so that every OFW would have cash when they get home to their family. He did not elaborate.

He added that several of the OFWs were victims of illegal recruiters.