After replacing Faeldon, Duterte insists he’s ‘clean’

EVEN after President Rodrigo Duterte replaced Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, he still believes that the embattled official is “clean”.

“Faeldon has insisted that he [should]be separated [from the BOC]. He does not want to add more trouble in my administration. But I am telling you: He’s clean,” Duterte said in a speech when he hosted a dinner for the Philippine Air Force Dragon Boat team on Tuesday night.

“He (Faeldon) told me that he would just leave to save me trouble,” Duterte added.

Duterte appointed Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Isidro Lapeña to replace Faeldon at the corruption-riddled agency amid the scandal involving the illegal entry of the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment.

Duterte said that Faeldon had asked to be fired but the President did not give in until last Monday after a marathon congressional investigation both at the House of Representatives and the Senate on the controversy.

Duterte then called on the Air Force members who are about to retire to serve under his government.

“If there are competent men and women sa Air Force that you think you can contribute to the country, tell me and I would get your services,” Duterte said.