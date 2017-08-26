Report abusive policemen – Estrada

If you’re in Manila and fall victim to abusive policemen, what do you do?

Call ‎3026750.

That is the telephone number of the city’s People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB), where citizens can report or file complaints against abusive police officers.

Mayor Joseph Estrada on Friday said the city’s PLEB is “efficient and well-functioning” under anti-crime advocate Teresita Ang See who serves as its executive chairman. The PLEB office is located on the fifth floor of the city hall.

“Next time you encounter an abusive cop, file a complaint before the board. You will be heard and adequately protected,” Estrada said.

PLEB also maintains offices in each of the city’s six districts.

The creation of PLEBs is mandatory under Section 43 of Republic Act 6975 (An Act Establishing the Philippine National Police under the reorganized Department of the Interior and Local Government). Its function is to conduct hearings and adjudication of citizens’ complaints against uniformed members of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PLEB can impose corresponding penalties that range from the withholding of privileges, restriction to specified limits, suspension or forfeiture of salary or fine, demotion or dismissal from the service of the erring police personnel.

See vowed to act on any complaint against police officers.

“Unlike the Internal Affairs Service of the PNP, which is also composed of policemen, members of PLEB are all civilians, so rest assured all the cases lodged before us will be resolved with dispatch and with impartiality,” she said.

“We do not delay the hearings. We want to resolve each complaint as soon as possible because it is unfair to both the complainant and the accused policeman,” she added.

PLEB-Manila has been receiving fewer complaints from the public since Estrada assumed office in 2013. See said this shows that either the city’s policemen are more disciplined or the people simply do not know where to go to report unscrupulous policemen.