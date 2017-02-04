Report ‘bad eggs,’ MMDA urges public

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has called on the public to report erring personnel.

MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said complainants can report the “bad eggs” through Facebook or the mmda.gov.ph website where the complaint portal I Will Act is hosted.

The portal is a project of i-ACT member agencies that include the MMDA, Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the 17 Metro Manila local government units.

According to Orbos, the complaints will be reviewed and investigated on by an internal group.

“We urge complainants to include valid support/evidence for the authority to promptly act on the complaint. As part of due process we need to have reasonable justification to impose preventive suspension and/or penalties. A mere complaint, without the slightest of proof cannot be given due course. We urge the public to assist us by supporting their complaint with supporting materials,” Orbos said.

To date, there are 681 MMDA personnel facing administrative cases. The agency said

129 were dismissed after undergoing investigation, 134 were formally charged, 91 were suspended for various cases while 257 were reprimanded.