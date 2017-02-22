Reports of filing charges vs importers a hoax –BoC

An official of the Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Tuesday labeled as “hoax” several news reports indicating the bureau has slapped charges against a local cigarette manufacturer and 101 importers due to questionable shipments.

Col. Neil Anthony Estrella, BoC spokesperson said the agency is still in the process of reviewing the matter and that they did not release any statement on the filing of any case.

However, he made it clear that the bureau may still consider filing charges and suspending other firms once they are proven guilty.

Several news reports have said that cases have been filed against 101 importers and brokers because of questionable shipments and that Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon has ordered Mighty Corporation and other companies to provide proof that their shipments were unintentionally misdeclared.

Earlier this month, the BoC announced the suspension of six out of 101 importers transacting business at the Port of Manila (PoM) and Manila International Container Port (MICP) based on a report from Account Management Office (AMO) head Lawyer Mary Grace Malabed.

The BoC identified the the first batch of suspended importers as Holdhigh Trading, Coco Corporation

Technologies, Manhattan Chemical Corporation, Trikis Enterprises, Harbinger International Trading, and Richco Marketing.

“The importers mentioned were suspended for violating customs importation laws, rules, and regulations such as misdeclaration, failure to declare shipment, and failure to submit necessary import permits from regulating government agencies,” Estrella said.

The BoC is currently investigating several importers of oil, luxury vehicles, and cigarettes to firmly establish air-tight legal actions against errant importers.