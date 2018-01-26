Reproductive health law to cut poverty

Poverty in the Philippines could drop to as low as 9 percent during the current administration’s term with full implementation of the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health (RPRH) law, a Cabinet official said

“Poverty incidence [falling]to 9 percent — that is the calculation of Population Commission (PopCom)—within this administration,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told reporters.

The PopCom estimate is much lower than Duterte administration’s poverty incidence target of 14 percent by 2022.

Poverty incidence is measured by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) as the proportion of

families/individuals with per capita incomes/expenditures less than the per capita poverty threshold to the total number of families/individuals.

According to the PSA, poverty incidence in the Philippines fell to 21.6 percent in 2015 from 25.2 percent in 2012.

However, poverty in five of the nine basic sectors in the Philippines was higher than that for the general population

Farmers, fishermen and children belonging to families with incomes below the official poverty threshold posted the highest poverty incidences in 2015 at 34.3 percent, 34 percent and 31.4 percent, respectively.

These sectors consistently registered as the three sectors with the highest poverty incidence in 2006, 2009 and 2012.

Implementation of the RPRH law was hampered for the last two years after the Supreme Court issued a restraining order following concerns that certain contraceptives were abortifacients.

The Health department last year said the restraining order was effectively lifted after the Food and Drug Administration certified the products as non-abortifacient.