Rep’s stars and alumni gather for 50th anniversary

To celebrate Repertory Philippines’ 50th year anniversary, the theater company’s stars and acclaimed alumni will #ComeHomeToREP for the grand one-night-only musical extravaganza “Rep’s 50 Years of Telling Stories” on June 11 at The Theatre at Solaire.

It promises to be a great evening with current actors, veterans, young actors, and alumni, including the likes of Monique Wilson, Leo Martinez, Arnell Ignacio, Joy Virata, Pinky Amador, and Cara Barredo, pooling their talents to tell the story in song, dance and visual history.

The extravaganza is directed by Bart Guingona, Jaime Del Mundo, Miguel Faustmann, Audie Gemora, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Raymond Lauchengco, Freddie Santos, and Michael Williams, with musical direction by EjayYatco, written by Luna Inocian.

Log on to www.repertoryphilippines.ph for show schedules.

