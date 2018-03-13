Republic Act No. 10951 and the crime of Estafa

Dear PAO,

My husband was convicted for the crime of Estafa. He has been serving his sentence for four years now.

Recently, I was informed that Republic Act No. 10951 was signed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, which adjusts the amount or the value of property and damage on which a penalty is based and the fines imposed under the Revised Penal Code. I have no knowledge about the implication of this law; hence, I want to ask if this law would, somehow, affect the years of imprisonment of my husband.

My sincerest gratitude,

Chloe

Dear Chloe,

Yes, the passage of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 10951 or “An Act Adjusting the Amount or the Value of Property and Damage on Which a Penalty is Based and the Fines Imposed Under the Revised Penal Code, Amending for the Purpose Act No. 3815, Otherwise Known as ‘The Revised Penal Code’, as Amended” will certainly affect the years of imprisonment of your husband, considering that he was convicted of the crime of Estafa.

Under Section 85 of the said law, it is stated that:

“Section 85. Article 315 of the same Act, as amended by Republic Act No. 4885, Presidential Decree No. 1689, and Presidential Decree No. 818, is hereby further amended to read as follows:

‘Art. 315. Swindling (estafa).— Any person who shall defraud another by any of the means mentioned hereinbelow shall be punished by:

‘1st. The penalty of prisión correccional in its maximum period to prisión mayor in its minimum period, if the amount of the fraud is over Two million four hundred thousand pesos (₱2,400,000) but does not exceed Four million four hundred thousand pesos (₱4,400,000), and if such amount exceeds the latter sum, the penalty provided in this paragraph shall be imposed in its maximum period, adding one year for each additional Two million pesos (₱2,000,000); but the total penalty which may be imposed shall not exceed twenty years. In such cases, and in connection with the accessory penalties which may be imposed and for the purpose of the other provisions of this Code, the penalty shall be termed prisión mayor or reclusion temporal, as the case may be.

‘2nd. The penalty of prisión correccional in its minimum and medium periods, if the amount of the fraud is over One million two hundred thousand pesos (₱1,200,000) but does not exceed Two million four hundred thousand pesos (₱2,400,000).

‘3rd. The penalty of arresto mayor in its maximum period to prisión correccional in its minimum period, if such amount is over Forty thousand pesos (₱40,000) but does not exceed One million two hundred thousand pesos (₱1,200,000).

‘4th. By arresto mayor in its medium and maximum periods, if such amount does not exceed Forty thousand pesos (₱40,000): Provided, That in the four cases mentioned, the fraud be committed by any of the following means:

xxx

‘Any person who shall defraud another by means of false pretenses or fraudulent acts as defined in paragraph 2(d) hereof shall be punished by:

‘1st The penalty of reclusion temporal in its maximum period, if the amount of fraud is over Four million four hundred thousand pesos (₱4,400,000) but does not exceed Eight million eight hundred thousand pesos (₱8,800,000). If the amount exceeds the latter, the penalty shall be reclusion perpetua.

‘2nd. The penalty of reclusion temporal in its minimum and medium periods, if the amount of the fraud is over Two million four hundred thousand pesos (₱2,400,000) but does not exceed Four million four hundred thousand pesos (₱4,400,000).

‘3rd. The penalty of prisión mayor in its maximum period, if the amount of the fraud is over One million two hundred thousand pesos (₱1,200,000) but does not exceed Two million four hundred thousand pesos (₱2,400,000).

‘4th. The penalty of prisión mayor in its medium period, if such amount is over Forty thousand pesos (₱40,000) but does not exceed One million two hundred thousand pesos (₱1,200,000).

‘5th. By prisión mayor in its minimum period, if such amount does not exceed Forty thousand pesos (₱40,000).

Xxx’ ” (Emphasis supplied)

Therefore, depending on the ground stated above on which your husband was convicted for the crime of Estafa, he will definitely be entitled to the adjustment of his imprisonment depending on the amount of fraud involved, pursuant to the advent of the said law.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.