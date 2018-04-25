Republic Chemical Industries, Inc. formally changes corporate name to Pioneer Adhesives, Inc.

Republic Chemical Industries (RCI), Inc., known for its famous brands such as Pioneer Epoxies, Mighty Bond and Pioneer Pro construction chemicals, has formally announced its change of corporate name to Pioneer Adhesives, Inc., aligning the company and its product lines into a more popular, unified and stronger brand identity.

The new corporate name was introduced in the recent Pioneer Adhesives’ National Conference FY18 in Bohol, and was physically unveiled in the 60th year special celebration at Pioneer’s LMS manufacturing complex in Canlubang. Leading the launch of new name and logo were Pioneer Adhesives, Inc.’s Chairman and CEO John W. Spakowski II, COO Edwin T Avillon, and Pioneer Adhesives Foundation, Inc.’s Executive Director Martina M. Spakowski.

“It’s just logical to change our name to be more synonymous with our more popular brand name,” John Spakowski II said in his celebratory speech, relating to the company’s well-known brands which have been top market shareholders for the last several decades. “It’s also psychologically stronger and stirs more emotion to rename our company to be synonymous with our pioneering spirit, which is our culture.”

Spakowski also emphasized the high potential synergy of Pioneer Adhesives, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pioneer Special Building Systems, Inc. which has also made a dominant name for itself in the Property Development Sector.

Pioneer Adhesives, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) certified company. It is proud of its green product range which have low volatile organic contents well below the world’s standards. These products are produced in a facility which uses renewable solar energy and its Pioneer Adhesives Foundation is actively involved in environmental initiatives and educational assistance.

Celebrating the 60th year along with the change of corporate name, Pioneer Adhesives, Inc. recently gathered its employees, business partners, and associates in a grand celebration of “Samahang Matibay, Samahang Pioneer” at the Solaire Resort and Casino.

About Pioneer Adhesives, Inc.

Pioneer Adhesives, Inc., formerly Republic Chemical Industries, Inc., is a Filipino-owned manufacturing and distribution company, a leader in the marketplace of adhesives, sealants and coatings in the country, which is also present in Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Australia. They are best known with their famous brands like Pioneer Epoxies, Mighty Bond and Pioneer Pro construction chemicals. To learn more about Pioneer Adhesives Inc., visit www.pioneer-adhesives.com, or email info@pioneer-adhesives.com.