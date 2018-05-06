Republic of Marshall Islands opens Philippine honorary consulate

The Republic of the Marshall Islands has opened its first Honorary Consulate in Manila. Blessed by Reverend Father Raymundo Sabia, the dedication of its headquarters in Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Pasig City on April 20 was attended by Secretary Bruce Kijiner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Department of Foreign Affairs Executive Director of the Asian Pacific Division Emilio Fernandez, Director General Gary Lin of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Manila, Dean Michael Ang and members of the Consular Corps, Philippine Ambassador to Russia Ambassador Victor Garcia 3rd and Leo Bolivar of the Marshall Islands Registry of the Philippines Country Office, among others.

President of the Marshall Islands Hilda Cathy Heine has appointed Eudaldo “Benjie” Conde Atilano Jr. as the country’s Honorary Consul in the Philippines.

“The Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Philippines have progressed in these last 30 years following establishment of diplomatic ties and are in excellent shape, bolstered by close beneficial links, strong people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation between our two countries, and as reliable members of the Asia Pacific Family,” mentioned the Honorary Consul.

“As a Filipino, I am proud to be able to play a small part in shaping and influencing the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and foster closer people to people relations. I hope to build on our strong relations and further strengthen the collaboration between our countries,” Atilano continued.

In his remarks, Secretary Bruce Kijiner shared that the Government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands has decided to maintain its honorary consular post in Manila in recognition of the important and prominent role of the Republic of the Philippines in Asia, generally, and East Asia region. The country also considers the Philippines as a major political, cultural, educational, economic and business center, as a strategic gateway to Asia and East Asia.

“The country’s strong business and historical ties to its neighbors in the region provides valuable opportunities for the deepening of the Republic of the Marshall Islands’s diplomatic and economic engagement in Asia and beyond,” Kijiner said.

According to him, approximately 80,000 Filipinos are currently employed on its flag ships. Likewise, most of their professional and skilled labor workforce in the Republic of the Marshall Islands are from the Philippines.

“These goes to show the importance of the progress that the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of the Philippines have made thus far and on the need to explore other areas of cooperation. This year marks the 30 th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries and it is, therefore, fitting that as we launch this Honorary Consulate, we recommit ourselves to working together for the mutual benefits of both our two countries and peoples for the next 30 years and beyond.,” Kijiner added.

As for Atilano, he vowed that the Honorary Consulate will commit to the service and benefits of both countries and peoples.