Republican candidate accused of abusing teen denies sexual misconduct

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A Republican Senate candidate reported to have sexually abused a 14-year-old girl lashed out at his accusers Friday (Saturday in Manila), calling their allegations a “dangerous lie” that would harm real victims of molestation. Roy Moore—a former state judge and Christian evangelical whose defense of a Ten Commandments display brought him national attention—added he had “never engaged in sexual misconduct.” “I cannot understand the mentality of using such a dangerous lie to try to personally destroy someone,” Moore said in a statement. “False allegations are gravely serious and will have a profound consequence on those who are truly harassed or molested,” he added. The issue has reverberated through Washington weeks ahead of a crucial Senate election in which the conservative Republican party is hoping to hold on to its slim 52-48 seat majority. Four women, speaking on the record, told The Washington Post that Moore pursued them when they were 18 or younger, while he was in his early thirties working as an assistant district attorney.

AFP