Republican congressional candidate cited for ‘bodyslamming’ reporter

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A Republican running for Congress in Montana was cited for misdemeanor assault after he allegedly “bodyslammed” a reporter for The Guardian newspaper Wednesday on the eve of the state’s hotly contested vote. The altercation between Greg Gianforte—who is running for the state’s only congressional seat in Thursday’s special election—and journalist Ben Jacobs took place at a campaign event at Gianforte’s headquarters in the city of Bozeman, Montana, The Guardian said. “Following multiple interviews and an investigation by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault,” said a statement from Sheriff Brian Gootkin released late Wednesday night. The Republican is now slated to appear in county court prior to June 7, the statement said, with a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a $500 fine. Gootkin also disclosed that he had in March donated $250 to Gianforte’s campaign.

AFP